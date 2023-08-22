The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have the 10th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +2500.

Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC West: +300
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

  • Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
  • Chargers games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
  • Los Angeles averaged 359.3 yards per game offensively last season (ninth in ), and it gave up 346.1 yards per game (20th) on the other side of the ball.
  • The Chargers posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 away last year.
  • As underdogs, Los Angeles had only one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.
  • The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chargers Player Futures

Joey Bosa Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Mike Williams Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Austin Ekeler Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Khalil Mack Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Keenan Allen Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Derwin James Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Quentin Johnston Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Justin Herbert MVP Odds

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500
2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000
3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000
4 October 1 Raiders - +8000
BYE - - - -
6 October 16 Cowboys - +1500
7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600
8 October 29 Bears - +6000
9 November 6 @ Jets - +1800
10 November 12 Lions - +2200
11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600
12 November 26 Ravens - +1800
13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600
14 December 10 Broncos - +4500
15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000
16 December 23 Bills - +900
17 December 31 @ Broncos - +4500
18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

Odds are current as of August 22 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.