The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have the 10th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +2500.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Chargers games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles averaged 359.3 yards per game offensively last season (ninth in ), and it gave up 346.1 yards per game (20th) on the other side of the ball.

The Chargers posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 away last year.

As underdogs, Los Angeles had only one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In 17 games, Austin Ekeler ran for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.

Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.

Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Eric Kendricks totaled 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Vikings.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1500 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1800 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +4500 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +4500 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

