Venus Williams plays Paula Badosa to open play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), she was eliminated by Qinwen Zheng in the round of 32. Williams' odds are +30000 to win this event at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Williams at the 2023 US Open

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Williams' Next Match

In her opener at the US Open, Williams will meet Badosa on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Venus Williams Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +30000
Williams Stats

  • Williams is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 24-ranked Zheng, 6-1, 2-6, 1-6.
  • The 43-year-old Williams is 3-7 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament win.
  • Williams is 2-4 on hard courts over the past year.
  • Williams, over the past year, has played 10 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.9 games per match.
  • In her six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Williams has played 22.3 games per match.
  • Over the past 12 months, Williams has won 61.1% of her service games, and she has won 30.1% of her return games.
  • On hard courts over the past year, Williams has claimed 33.3% of her return games and 58.8% of her service games.

