A round of 128 match is coming up for Fiona Crawley in the US Open, and she will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Crawley is +50000 to win at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Crawley at the 2023 US Open

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Crawley's Next Match

After her 6-3, 6-3 victory over Kimberly Birrell in the qualification final, Crawley will play Pavlyuchenkova in the round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29 at 3:00 PM ET.

Crawley currently has odds of +240 to win her next matchup versus Pavlyuchenkova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Fiona Crawley Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +50000
  • US Open odds to win: +50000

Want to bet on Crawley? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Crawley Stats

  • Crawley is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 112-ranked Birrell in the qualifying round on Saturday.
  • The 21-year-old Crawley is 0-1 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.
  • In her one match over the past 12 months, across all court types, Crawley has averaged 14.0 games.
  • Over the past year, Crawley has been victorious in 0.0% of her return games and 28.6% of her service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.