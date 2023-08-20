Currently the Los Angeles Rams are 23rd in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).

Last season the Rams won only one game on the road and had a 4-5 record at home.

When the underdog, Los Angeles picked up just two victories (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.

In the NFC West, the Rams won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Cooper Kupp scored six TDs, catching 75 balls for 812 yards (90.2 per game).

In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

John Johnson totaled one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year with the Browns.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3500 2 September 17 49ers - +1000 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1100 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +800 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1500 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3500 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +1000

