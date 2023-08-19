Will Smith vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on August 19 at 3:00 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .277 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 62 of 95 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 42 games this season (44.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 53 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.275
|AVG
|.279
|.360
|OBP
|.393
|.489
|SLG
|.436
|17
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|4
|36
|RBI
|25
|44/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
