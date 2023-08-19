Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on August 19 at 3:00 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .277 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 62 of 95 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 15 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 42 games this season (44.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 53 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .275 AVG .279 .360 OBP .393 .489 SLG .436 17 XBH 17 11 HR 4 36 RBI 25 44/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings