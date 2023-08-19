Will Smith vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Will Smith (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .276.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 48th in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 63 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 15 games this season, he has homered (15.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 43.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 55.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.274
|AVG
|.279
|.358
|OBP
|.393
|.484
|SLG
|.436
|17
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|4
|36
|RBI
|25
|46/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Houston Astros, the lefty went five scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
