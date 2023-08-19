On Saturday, Will Smith (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .276.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 48th in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 63 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 15 games this season, he has homered (15.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has picked up an RBI in 43.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 55.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .274 AVG .279 .358 OBP .393 .484 SLG .436 17 XBH 17 11 HR 4 36 RBI 25 46/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings