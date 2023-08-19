The Los Angeles Rams at the moment have the 23rd-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.

Last season, six Rams games went over the point total.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 19th in the (341.1 yards allowed per game).

The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won just one game on the road.

Los Angeles won twice as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

The Rams won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.

Cooper Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

As a playmaker on defense, John Johnson delivered 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games for the Browns last year.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3500 2 September 17 49ers - +1000 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1100 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +800 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1500 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3500 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +1000

Odds are current as of August 19 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.