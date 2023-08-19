Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on August 19 at 3:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Marlins.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 133 hits, batting .296 this season with 65 extra-base hits.

He ranks 12th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Betts is batting .526 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Betts has gotten at least one hit in 77.4% of his games this year (89 of 115), with more than one hit 32 times (27.8%).

He has homered in 24.3% of his games this season, and 6% of his chances at the plate.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (42.6%), with two or more RBI in 20 of them (17.4%).

In 69 of 115 games this season, he has scored, and 24 of those games included multiple runs.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .338 AVG .257 .430 OBP .360 .667 SLG .509 35 XBH 30 18 HR 14 39 RBI 43 45/33 K/BB 41/37 3 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings