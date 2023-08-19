Mookie Betts vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on August 19 at 3:00 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Marlins.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 133 hits, batting .296 this season with 65 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Betts is batting .526 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Betts has gotten at least one hit in 77.4% of his games this year (89 of 115), with more than one hit 32 times (27.8%).
- He has homered in 24.3% of his games this season, and 6% of his chances at the plate.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (42.6%), with two or more RBI in 20 of them (17.4%).
- In 69 of 115 games this season, he has scored, and 24 of those games included multiple runs.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.338
|AVG
|.257
|.430
|OBP
|.360
|.667
|SLG
|.509
|35
|XBH
|30
|18
|HR
|14
|39
|RBI
|43
|45/33
|K/BB
|41/37
|3
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (5-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 20-year-old has amassed a 3.19 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
