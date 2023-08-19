The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.432 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Marlins.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 32 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 70 walks while batting .296.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Betts is batting .500 with one homer during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Betts has had a hit in 90 of 116 games this year (77.6%), including multiple hits 32 times (27.6%).

Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 28 of them (24.1%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 43.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 59.5% of his games this season (69 of 116), with two or more runs 24 times (20.7%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 58 .336 AVG .257 .427 OBP .360 .659 SLG .509 35 XBH 30 18 HR 14 41 RBI 43 45/33 K/BB 41/37 3 SB 5

