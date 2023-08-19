Mookie Betts vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.432 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Marlins.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 32 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 70 walks while batting .296.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Betts is batting .500 with one homer during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Betts has had a hit in 90 of 116 games this year (77.6%), including multiple hits 32 times (27.6%).
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 28 of them (24.1%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 43.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 59.5% of his games this season (69 of 116), with two or more runs 24 times (20.7%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|58
|.336
|AVG
|.257
|.427
|OBP
|.360
|.659
|SLG
|.509
|35
|XBH
|30
|18
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|43
|45/33
|K/BB
|41/37
|3
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
