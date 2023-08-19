The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .469 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .218 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this season (48 of 92), with multiple hits 15 times (16.3%).

He has hit a home run in three games this season (3.3%), leaving the park in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Rojas has an RBI in 18 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 games this season (30.4%), including seven multi-run games (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .227 AVG .209 .287 OBP .258 .347 SLG .245 12 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 20/12 K/BB 16/9 4 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings