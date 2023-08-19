Miguel Rojas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .469 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .218 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this season (48 of 92), with multiple hits 15 times (16.3%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (3.3%), leaving the park in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Rojas has an RBI in 18 of 92 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (30.4%), including seven multi-run games (7.6%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.227
|AVG
|.209
|.287
|OBP
|.258
|.347
|SLG
|.245
|12
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|20/12
|K/BB
|16/9
|4
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (7-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.91 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
