Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, August 19 at 3:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .194 with nine doubles, 29 home runs and 67 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 136th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

In 48.0% of his 100 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 24 games this year (24.0%), leaving the park in 6.9% of his plate appearances.

Muncy has driven in a run in 43 games this season (43.0%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 52 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .212 AVG .177 .364 OBP .296 .494 SLG .451 18 XBH 20 15 HR 14 32 RBI 45 51/38 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings