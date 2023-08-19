Max Muncy vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, August 19 at 3:00 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .194 with nine doubles, 29 home runs and 67 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 136th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- In 48.0% of his 100 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 24 games this year (24.0%), leaving the park in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- Muncy has driven in a run in 43 games this season (43.0%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 52 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.212
|AVG
|.177
|.364
|OBP
|.296
|.494
|SLG
|.451
|18
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|45
|51/38
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Perez (5-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw four innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 20-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
