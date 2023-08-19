Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .193 with nine doubles, 29 home runs and 68 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 137th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

In 48 of 101 games this season (47.5%) Muncy has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (15.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 43 games this year (42.6%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (18.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 52 games this season (51.5%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .208 AVG .177 .362 OBP .296 .486 SLG .451 18 XBH 20 15 HR 14 32 RBI 45 53/39 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

