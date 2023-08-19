Max Muncy vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .193 with nine doubles, 29 home runs and 68 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 137th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- In 48 of 101 games this season (47.5%) Muncy has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43 games this year (42.6%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (18.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this season (51.5%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.208
|AVG
|.177
|.362
|OBP
|.296
|.486
|SLG
|.451
|18
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|45
|53/39
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (7-3) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.91 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.