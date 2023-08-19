Friday's Liga MX schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between Mazatlan FC and Club Leon.

How to watch all the games in the Liga MX on Friday is available here.

Watch Club Leon vs Mazatlan FC

Mazatlan FC (0-2-1) journeys to match up with Club Leon (1-0-2) at Estadio Leon.

Game Time: 9:06 PM ET

Watch Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Toluca FC

Deportivo Toluca FC (1-1-1) travels to match up with Pumas UNAM (1-2-0) at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

Watch Puebla FC vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis (1-1-1) travels to play Puebla FC (0-1-2) at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.

Game Time: 11:06 PM ET

11:06 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Watch FC Juarez vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas (3-0-0) makes the trip to play FC Juarez (2-1-0) at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET

11:10 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

