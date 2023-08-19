James Outman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on August 19 at 3:00 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .256 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- In 61 of 112 games this year (54.5%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 26.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.263
|AVG
|.249
|.368
|OBP
|.349
|.427
|SLG
|.449
|14
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|23
|65/23
|K/BB
|67/26
|10
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 20-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .216 to his opponents.
