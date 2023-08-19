James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on August 19 at 3:00 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .256 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 49 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

In 61 of 112 games this year (54.5%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Outman has picked up an RBI in 26.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .263 AVG .249 .368 OBP .349 .427 SLG .449 14 XBH 18 6 HR 9 29 RBI 23 65/23 K/BB 67/26 10 SB 4

