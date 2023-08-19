James Outman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
James Outman -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Marlins.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks while batting .254.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- Outman has gotten a hit in 61 of 113 games this year (54.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- He has homered in 12 games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (26.5%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (10.6%).
- He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.260
|AVG
|.249
|.368
|OBP
|.349
|.422
|SLG
|.449
|14
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|23
|67/24
|K/BB
|67/26
|10
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (7-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 3.91 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
