James Outman -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks while batting .254.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

Outman has gotten a hit in 61 of 113 games this year (54.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.2%).

He has homered in 12 games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (26.5%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (10.6%).

He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .260 AVG .249 .368 OBP .349 .422 SLG .449 14 XBH 18 6 HR 9 29 RBI 23 67/24 K/BB 67/26 10 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings