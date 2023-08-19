Saturday, Jake Marisnick and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins and Eury Perez, with the first pitch at 3:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 18 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-1.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick has three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks while batting .237.

In 45.5% of his games this year (15 of 33), Marisnick has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in two of 33 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (18.2%), Marisnick has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (21.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 14 .000 AVG .156 .000 OBP .206 .000 SLG .375 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 5 1/0 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 1

