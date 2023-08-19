Saturday, Jake Marisnick and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins and Eury Perez, with the first pitch at 3:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 18 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-1.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick has three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks while batting .237.
  • In 45.5% of his games this year (15 of 33), Marisnick has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 33 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (18.2%), Marisnick has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (21.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 14
.000 AVG .156
.000 OBP .206
.000 SLG .375
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 5
1/0 K/BB 11/2
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • The Marlins will send Perez (5-4) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 20-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
