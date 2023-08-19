Jake Marisnick vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Jake Marisnick and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins and Eury Perez, with the first pitch at 3:00 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 18 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-1.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick has three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks while batting .237.
- In 45.5% of his games this year (15 of 33), Marisnick has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in two of 33 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (18.2%), Marisnick has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (21.2%), including one multi-run game.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|14
|.000
|AVG
|.156
|.000
|OBP
|.206
|.000
|SLG
|.375
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|5
|1/0
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Marlins will send Perez (5-4) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
