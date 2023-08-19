Jake Marisnick returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Braxton Garrett and the Miami MarlinsAugust 19 at 9:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 18, when he went 1-for-1 against the Orioles.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick has three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks while batting .237.

In 45.5% of his games this season (15 of 33), Marisnick has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 33 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this year (18.2%), Marisnick has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 4 .297 AVG .400 .325 OBP .500 .459 SLG .400 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 5 RBI 0 9/1 K/BB 0/0 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings