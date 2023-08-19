Jake Marisnick vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Marisnick returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Braxton Garrett and the Miami MarlinsAugust 19 at 9:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 18, when he went 1-for-1 against the Orioles.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick has three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks while batting .237.
- In 45.5% of his games this season (15 of 33), Marisnick has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 33 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this year (18.2%), Marisnick has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|4
|.297
|AVG
|.400
|.325
|OBP
|.500
|.459
|SLG
|.400
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|0
|9/1
|K/BB
|0/0
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Houston Astros, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
