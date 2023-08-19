Freddie Freeman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 3:00 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .585.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Freeman has had a hit in 92 of 121 games this season (76.0%), including multiple hits 50 times (41.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (21 of 121), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has had at least one RBI in 42.1% of his games this year (51 of 121), with more than one RBI 19 times (15.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 74 of 121 games this season, he has scored, and 26 of those games included multiple runs.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.328
|AVG
|.349
|.396
|OBP
|.438
|.545
|SLG
|.626
|33
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|47
|47/27
|K/BB
|45/30
|10
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Perez (5-4) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
