On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 3:00 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .585.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Freeman has had a hit in 92 of 121 games this season (76.0%), including multiple hits 50 times (41.3%).

He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (21 of 121), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has had at least one RBI in 42.1% of his games this year (51 of 121), with more than one RBI 19 times (15.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 74 of 121 games this season, he has scored, and 26 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .328 AVG .349 .396 OBP .438 .545 SLG .626 33 XBH 37 10 HR 13 37 RBI 47 47/27 K/BB 45/30 10 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings