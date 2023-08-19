Freddie Freeman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with 163 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .584.
- He ranks second in batting average, second in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this year (93 of 122), with at least two hits 50 times (41.0%).
- In 21 games this season, he has homered (17.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Freeman has had an RBI in 51 games this year (41.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 74 games this season, with multiple runs 26 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.327
|AVG
|.349
|.394
|OBP
|.438
|.544
|SLG
|.626
|34
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|47
|48/27
|K/BB
|45/30
|10
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
