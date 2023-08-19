The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with 163 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .584.

He ranks second in batting average, second in on base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this year (93 of 122), with at least two hits 50 times (41.0%).

In 21 games this season, he has homered (17.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Freeman has had an RBI in 51 games this year (41.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 74 games this season, with multiple runs 26 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .327 AVG .349 .394 OBP .438 .544 SLG .626 34 XBH 37 10 HR 13 37 RBI 47 48/27 K/BB 45/30 10 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings