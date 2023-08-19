The Los Angeles Dodgers (74-47) host the Miami Marlins (64-59) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, a game featuring two of MLB's most consistent hitters. Freddie Freeman has an average of .338 (second in league) for the Dodgers, and Luis Arraez is first at .361 for the Marlins.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (7-2) against the Marlins and Eury Perez (5-4).

Dodgers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (7-2, 3.70 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (5-4, 3.19 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Miller (7-2) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.70, a 3.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.168.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

During 13 games this season, the 20-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.

Perez enters this outing with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Perez will look to secure his ninth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

