The Los Angeles Dodgers clash with the Miami Marlins (64-60) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday, including a matchup of two of MLB's most consistent batters. Freddie Freeman is at .337 (second in league) for the Dodgers, and Luis Arraez is first at .360 for the Marlins.

The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (10-6) versus the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (7-3).

Dodgers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (10-6, 4.35 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (7-3, 3.91 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (10-6) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.35 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .242 in 18 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Urias has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 126 strikeouts over 122 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering four hits.

In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.

Garrett is looking to record his sixth quality start of the year in this game.

Garrett will look to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

