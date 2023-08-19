The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.