Freddie Freeman and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins square off at Dodger Stadium on Saturday (at 9:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers' Julio Urias (10-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Urias will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 13 7.0 4 3 3 12 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 6.0 4 0 0 5 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 6.0 8 3 3 5 2 at Orioles Jul. 19 5.0 8 8 8 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 46 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 57 walks and 84 RBI (163 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.415/.584 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 134 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs, 70 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .296/.393/.583 on the year.

Betts has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 18 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-4 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI (166 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .360/.404/.464 so far this season.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

