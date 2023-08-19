The Los Angeles Dodgers (74-47) and the Miami Marlins (64-59) will match up on Saturday, August 19 at Dodger Stadium, with Bobby Miller getting the ball for the Dodgers and Eury Perez taking the mound for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:00 PM ET.

The Marlins are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Dodgers (-145). An 8.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (7-2, 3.70 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (5-4, 3.19 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 100 times this season and won 62, or 62%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 46-25 (64.8%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 9-1 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have won in 28, or 45.2%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.