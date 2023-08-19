The Los Angeles Dodgers (75-47) and the Miami Marlins (64-60) will clash in the series rubber match on Saturday, August 19 at Dodger Stadium, with Julio Urias getting the ball for the Dodgers and Braxton Garrett toeing the rubber for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Marlins have +155 odds to win. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (10-6, 4.35 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (7-3, 3.91 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 101 games this season and won 63 (62.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 22-11 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Dodgers went 9-1 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have come away with 28 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Jake Marisnick 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Will Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

