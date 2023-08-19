Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will hit the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Bobby Miller, who starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 3:00 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB play with 192 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .253 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (681 total).

The Dodgers' .339 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 14 average in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).

The Dodgers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.236).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

Miller is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home Julio Urías Kyle Freeland 8/15/2023 Brewers W 6-2 Home Bobby Miller Adrian Houser 8/16/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 8/17/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Lance Lynn Corbin Burnes 8/18/2023 Marlins L 11-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Sandy Alcantara 8/19/2023 Marlins - Home Bobby Miller Eury Pérez 8/19/2023 Marlins - Home Julio Urías Braxton Garrett 8/22/2023 Guardians - Away Clayton Kershaw Noah Syndergaard 8/23/2023 Guardians - Away Lance Lynn Gavin Williams 8/24/2023 Guardians - Away Tony Gonsolin Xzavion Curry 8/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Julio Urías -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.