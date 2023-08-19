Julio Urias is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday against Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB action with 192 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .455.

The Dodgers are 12th in the majors with a .252 batting average.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (684 total).

The Dodgers' .338 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 14 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.231).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Urias (10-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.35 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Urias is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Urias is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Brewers W 6-2 Home Bobby Miller Adrian Houser 8/16/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 8/17/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Lance Lynn Corbin Burnes 8/18/2023 Marlins L 11-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Sandy Alcantara 8/19/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Caleb Ferguson Eury Pérez 8/19/2023 Marlins - Home Julio Urías Braxton Garrett 8/22/2023 Guardians - Away Bobby Miller Noah Syndergaard 8/23/2023 Guardians - Away Clayton Kershaw Gavin Williams 8/24/2023 Guardians - Away Tony Gonsolin Xzavion Curry 8/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Julio Urías - 8/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Bobby Miller James Paxton

