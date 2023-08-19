The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Marlins have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 9-1 in those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have won two of their last three games against the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 62% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (62-38).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 46-25 (64.8%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 59.2%.

In the 121 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-46-7).

The Dodgers have an 11-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-21 33-26 17-20 56-27 53-29 20-18

