Dodgers vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Marlins have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.
Dodgers vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-145
|+120
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 9-1 in those contests.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have won two of their last three games against the spread.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have won 62% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (62-38).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 46-25 (64.8%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 59.2%.
- In the 121 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-46-7).
- The Dodgers have an 11-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.9% of the time).
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|41-21
|33-26
|17-20
|56-27
|53-29
|20-18
