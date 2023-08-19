The Los Angeles Dodgers versus Miami Marlins game on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Mookie Betts and Luis Arraez.

The Marlins have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-190). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won nine of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have compiled a 63-38 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.4% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 22-11 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 122 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-47-7).

The Dodgers have collected an 11-8-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-21 33-26 18-20 56-27 54-29 20-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.