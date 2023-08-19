Dodgers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 19
Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-47) versus the Miami Marlins (64-59) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM on August 19.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (7-2, 3.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Eury Perez (5-4, 3.19 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 9-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.
- The Dodgers have won 62, or 62%, of the 100 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Los Angeles has won 46 of its 71 games, or 64.8%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 681.
- The Dodgers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|Julio Urías vs Kyle Freeland
|August 15
|Brewers
|W 6-2
|Bobby Miller vs Adrian Houser
|August 16
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Wade Miley
|August 17
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Lance Lynn vs Corbin Burnes
|August 18
|Marlins
|L 11-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 19
|Marlins
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Eury Pérez
|August 19
|Marlins
|-
|Julio Urías vs Braxton Garrett
|August 22
|@ Guardians
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Gavin Williams
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Xzavion Curry
|August 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Julio Urías vs TBA
