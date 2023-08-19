Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-47) versus the Miami Marlins (64-59) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM on August 19.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (7-2, 3.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Eury Perez (5-4, 3.19 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 9-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

The Dodgers have won 62, or 62%, of the 100 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Los Angeles has won 46 of its 71 games, or 64.8%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 681.

The Dodgers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

