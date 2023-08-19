Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (75-47) and Miami Marlins (64-60) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:10 PM ET on August 19.

The probable starters are Julio Urias (10-6) for the Dodgers and Braxton Garrett (7-3) for the Marlins.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 9-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Dodgers have won 63 out of the 101 games, or 62.4%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles is 22-11 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 684.

The Dodgers' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule