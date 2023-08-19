David Peralta vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.355 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .277 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 100 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Peralta has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32.0% of his games this year (32 of 100), with two or more runs three times (3.0%).
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.271
|AVG
|.281
|.313
|OBP
|.304
|.443
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|22
|24/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
