The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.355 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .277 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 100 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Peralta has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32.0% of his games this year (32 of 100), with two or more runs three times (3.0%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .271 AVG .281 .313 OBP .304 .443 SLG .375 12 XBH 12 6 HR 1 23 RBI 22 24/8 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 2

