Collin Morikawa will take to the course at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois to compete in the 2023 BMW Championship from August 17-19. It's a par-70 that spans 7,366 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Morikawa is currently listed by bookmakers at +2500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Collin Morikawa Insights

Morikawa has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in three of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Morikawa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Morikawa has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 18 -8 273 0 17 3 6 $5.9M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

In Morikawa's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 44th.

Morikawa made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

Morikawa finished 44th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,016 yards, 350 yards shorter than the 7,366-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) has had an average tournament score of +7 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Morikawa has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,357 yards, while Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will be 7,366 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +7.

Morikawa's Last Time Out

Morikawa was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 2.38 strokes to finish in the 72nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 84th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.61).

On the eight par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Morikawa shot better than 55% of the golfers (averaging 4 strokes).

Morikawa recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, better than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Morikawa carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.7).

Morikawa's 20 birdies or better on par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were more than the field average of 12.5.

In that most recent competition, Morikawa's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.4).

Morikawa finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Morikawa finished without one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

Morikawa Odds to Win: +2500

