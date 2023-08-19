Chris Taylor vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Chris Taylor (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 3:00 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .220 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Taylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.
- In 53.0% of his 83 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 14.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|44
|.246
|AVG
|.197
|.328
|OBP
|.292
|.432
|SLG
|.417
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|21
|43/14
|K/BB
|47/15
|6
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 20-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .216 to his opponents.
