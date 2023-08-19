On Saturday, Chris Taylor (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 3:00 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .220 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Taylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.

In 53.0% of his 83 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 14.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 44 .246 AVG .197 .328 OBP .292 .432 SLG .417 11 XBH 12 5 HR 8 17 RBI 21 43/14 K/BB 47/15 6 SB 5

