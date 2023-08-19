On Saturday, Chris Taylor (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 3:00 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .220 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Taylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.
  • In 53.0% of his 83 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • In 14.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 44
.246 AVG .197
.328 OBP .292
.432 SLG .417
11 XBH 12
5 HR 8
17 RBI 21
43/14 K/BB 47/15
6 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 20-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .216 to his opponents.
