Chris Taylor and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett on August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .222 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Taylor will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer during his last games.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 45 of 84 games this year (53.6%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (9.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.

In 27.4% of his games this year, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .248 AVG .197 .328 OBP .292 .438 SLG .417 12 XBH 12 5 HR 8 17 RBI 21 44/14 K/BB 47/15 6 SB 5

