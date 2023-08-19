Chris Taylor vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chris Taylor and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett on August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .222 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Taylor will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer during his last games.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 45 of 84 games this year (53.6%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (9.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.4% of his games this year, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.248
|AVG
|.197
|.328
|OBP
|.292
|.438
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|21
|44/14
|K/BB
|47/15
|6
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 146 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Garrett (7-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
