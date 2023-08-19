On Saturday, Austin Barnes (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 3:00 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .151 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Barnes has picked up a hit in 18 games this season (40.9%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Barnes has driven in a run in eight games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (11.4%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 19 .185 AVG .115 .274 OBP .179 .231 SLG .148 1 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 15/7 K/BB 17/4 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings