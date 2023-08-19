Austin Barnes vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Austin Barnes (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 3:00 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .151 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Barnes has picked up a hit in 18 games this season (40.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Barnes has driven in a run in eight games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (11.4%), including one multi-run game.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.185
|AVG
|.115
|.274
|OBP
|.179
|.231
|SLG
|.148
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|15/7
|K/BB
|17/4
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (5-4) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .216 batting average against him.
