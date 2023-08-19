Amed Rosario -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .256 with 22 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

Rosario has recorded a hit in 73 of 112 games this year (65.2%), including 25 multi-hit games (22.3%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (5.4%), homering in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.0% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.1% of his games this year (46 of 112), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 5 .313 AVG .133 .361 OBP .133 .469 SLG .333 22 XBH 1 2 HR 1 23 RBI 4 33/14 K/BB 5/0 7 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings