Amed Rosario vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Amed Rosario -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 19 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .256 with 22 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Rosario has recorded a hit in 73 of 112 games this year (65.2%), including 25 multi-hit games (22.3%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (5.4%), homering in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.1% of his games this year (46 of 112), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|5
|.313
|AVG
|.133
|.361
|OBP
|.133
|.469
|SLG
|.333
|22
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|4
|33/14
|K/BB
|5/0
|7
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Garrett (7-3) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
