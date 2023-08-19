Sweden vs. Australia: Women’s World Cup Third Place Game Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 19
In the 2023 Women's World Cup third-place game on August 19 at 4:00 AM ET, Sweden will play Australia. These teams were defeated by Spain and England, respectively, in the semifinals.
Sweden is +146 to take third place at the World Cup, and Australia is +178. An over/under of 2.5 goals (with the over at -118 and the under at -110) has been set for this match.
Sweden vs. Australia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 4:00 AM ET
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC Universo
- Total: 2.5
- Sweden Moneyline: +146
- Australia Moneyline: +178
Sweden vs. Australia World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams rack up a combined 3.7 goals per game, 1.2 more than this match's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender 1.7 goals per game, 0.8 fewer than this match's over/under.
- Sweden has won all three games when favored on the moneyline this tournament.
- Sweden has played as a moneyline favorite of +146 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- Australia has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 0-1-1 in those games.
- Australia has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +178 odds on them winning this game.
Sweden World Cup Stats
Australia World Cup Stats
- In six Women's World Cup matches for Australia, Hayley Raso has scored three goals (sixth in Women's World Cup play).
- Caitlin Foord has chipped in with one goal and two assists in Women's World Cup.
- In Women's World Cup, Emily van Egmond has one goal (in six matches) and one assist.
- Australia's Mary Fowler has tallied one goal with one assist in Women's World Cup.
Sweden vs. Australia Recent Performance
- So far this year, Sweden is 6-2-2 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +10. In 2022, it was 7-2-2 in such matches (+10 goal differential).
- Sweden's last game was a 2-1 loss to Spain while being outshot by seven in the match, 12 to five.
- Australia is 8-0-2 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +11. In 2022, it was 6-1-4 in such matches (+6 goal differential).
- Its last time out on August 16 versus England, Australia endured a 3-1 defeat, and was outshot 14 to 11.
Sweden Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Zecira Musovic
|27
|1
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Jonna Andersson
|30
|2
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Linda Sembrant
|36
|3
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Stina Lennartsson
|26
|4
|-
|Anna Sandberg
|20
|5
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Magdalena Eriksson
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Madelen Janogy
|27
|7
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Lina Hurtig
|27
|8
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Kosovare Asllani
|34
|9
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Sofia Jakobsson
|33
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Stina Blackstenius
|27
|11
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Jennifer Falk
|30
|12
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Amanda Ilestedt
|30
|13
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Nathalie Bjorn
|26
|14
|Everton FC (England)
|Rebecka Blomqvist
|26
|15
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Filippa Angeldal
|26
|16
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Caroline Seger
|38
|17
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Fridolina Rolfo
|29
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Johanna Kaneryd
|26
|19
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Hanna Bennison
|20
|20
|Everton FC (England)
|Tove Enblom
|28
|21
|KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden)
|Olivia Schough
|32
|22
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Elin Rubensson
|30
|23
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
Australia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Lydia Williams
|35
|1
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Courtney Nevin
|21
|2
|Leicester City WFC (England)
|Aivi Luik
|38
|3
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Clare Polkinghorne
|34
|4
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Cortnee Vine
|25
|5
|Sydney FC (Australia)
|Clare Wheeler
|25
|6
|Everton FC (England)
|Steph Catley
|29
|7
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Alexandra Chidiac
|24
|8
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Caitlin Foord
|28
|9
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Emily van Egmond
|30
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Mary Fowler
|20
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Teagan Micah
|25
|12
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Tameka Yallop
|32
|13
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Alanna Kennedy
|28
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Clare Hunt
|24
|15
|Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia)
|Hayley Raso
|28
|16
|-
|Kyah Simon
|32
|17
|-
|Mackenzie Arnold
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Katrina Gorry
|31
|19
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Sam Kerr
|29
|20
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Ellie Carpenter
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Charlotte Grant
|21
|22
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Kyra Cooney-Cross
|21
|23
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
