Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .275 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 43rd in slugging.
  • In 61 of 94 games this year (64.9%) Smith has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).
  • He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has had an RBI in 42 games this season (44.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 53 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 45
.271 AVG .279
.359 OBP .393
.492 SLG .436
17 XBH 17
11 HR 4
36 RBI 25
43/22 K/BB 23/30
0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Alcantara (5-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed nine innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 38th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
