Will Smith vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .275 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- In 61 of 94 games this year (64.9%) Smith has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has had an RBI in 42 games this season (44.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 53 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.271
|AVG
|.279
|.359
|OBP
|.393
|.492
|SLG
|.436
|17
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|4
|36
|RBI
|25
|43/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Alcantara (5-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed nine innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 38th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.