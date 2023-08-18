Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .275 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 43rd in slugging.

In 61 of 94 games this year (64.9%) Smith has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).

He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Smith has had an RBI in 42 games this season (44.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 53 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .271 AVG .279 .359 OBP .393 .492 SLG .436 17 XBH 17 11 HR 4 36 RBI 25 43/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings