The field is getting smaller at the Winston-Salem Open, with Sebastian Baez heading into a quarterfinal against Laslo Djere. Baez has +1000 odds to win this tournament at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Baez at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Baez's Next Match

On Thursday, August 24 at 7:50 PM ET, Baez will play Djere in the quarterfinals, after getting past Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the previous round.

Baez Stats

Baez beat Vukic 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Baez has won two of his 27 tournaments so far over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 24-24.

Baez has a record of 4-10 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Baez, over the past year, has played 48 matches across all court types, and 23.5 games per match.

In his 14 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Baez has averaged 22.4 games.

Over the past year, Baez has been victorious in 26.8% of his return games and 73% of his service games.

Baez has claimed 65.8% of his service games on hard courts and 19.9% of his return games over the past year.

