The Seattle Seahawks have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 13th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

A total of eight Seahawks games last season went over the point total.

Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 26th, allowing 361.7 yards per contest.

Last season the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.

As favorites, Seattle went 3-3. When underdogs, the Seahawks were 6-5.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

Also, Smith ran for 366 yards and one TD.

Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.

Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

Bobby Wagner delivered two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1100 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

Odds are current as of August 18 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.