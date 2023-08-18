Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox face Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 137 total home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .431.

The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (585 total).

The Red Sox are ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in baseball.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.309).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 163 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 330 extra-base hits, New York ranks 22nd in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 514 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees have a combined 1.248 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Bello has 11 quality starts this season.

Bello is trying to collect his 16th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has not had an outing so far in which he did not give up at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello - 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Framber Valdez 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello Justin Verlander

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home - Patrick Corbin

