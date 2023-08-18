Mookie Betts -- batting .390 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .295 with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks.
  • He ranks 13th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Betts enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .550.
  • In 88 of 114 games this season (77.2%) Betts has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
  • Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 27 of them (23.7%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Betts has had an RBI in 48 games this year (42.1%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored in 68 games this year, with multiple runs 24 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 58
.336 AVG .257
.430 OBP .360
.654 SLG .509
34 XBH 30
17 HR 14
38 RBI 43
44/33 K/BB 41/37
3 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara (5-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed nine innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 26th in WHIP (1.181), and 48th in K/9 (7.7).
