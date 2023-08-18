Mookie Betts -- batting .390 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .295 with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks.

He ranks 13th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Betts enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .550.

In 88 of 114 games this season (77.2%) Betts has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).

Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 27 of them (23.7%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has had an RBI in 48 games this year (42.1%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 68 games this year, with multiple runs 24 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 58 .336 AVG .257 .430 OBP .360 .654 SLG .509 34 XBH 30 17 HR 14 38 RBI 43 44/33 K/BB 41/37 3 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings