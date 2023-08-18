Mookie Betts vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts -- batting .390 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .295 with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Betts enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .550.
- In 88 of 114 games this season (77.2%) Betts has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 27 of them (23.7%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has had an RBI in 48 games this year (42.1%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 68 games this year, with multiple runs 24 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|58
|.336
|AVG
|.257
|.430
|OBP
|.360
|.654
|SLG
|.509
|34
|XBH
|30
|17
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|43
|44/33
|K/BB
|41/37
|3
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (5-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed nine innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 26th in WHIP (1.181), and 48th in K/9 (7.7).
