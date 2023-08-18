Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.

Rojas is batting .286 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 52.7% of his 91 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in 3.3% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has an RBI in 18 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 30.8% of his games this season (28 of 91), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .231 AVG .209 .288 OBP .258 .354 SLG .245 12 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 20/11 K/BB 16/9 4 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings