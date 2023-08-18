Miguel Rojas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Brewers.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Rojas is batting .286 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 52.7% of his 91 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 3.3% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has an RBI in 18 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 30.8% of his games this season (28 of 91), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.231
|AVG
|.209
|.288
|OBP
|.258
|.354
|SLG
|.245
|12
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|20/11
|K/BB
|16/9
|4
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (5-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw nine innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 26th in WHIP (1.181), and 48th in K/9 (7.7).
