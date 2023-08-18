Max Muncy vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has nine doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .194.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 23 games this season, he has homered (23.2%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Muncy has driven in a run in 42 games this season (42.4%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 51.5% of his games this season (51 of 99), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|50
|.211
|AVG
|.177
|.364
|OBP
|.296
|.482
|SLG
|.451
|17
|XBH
|20
|14
|HR
|14
|31
|RBI
|45
|50/37
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (5-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went nine innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 38th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
