The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has nine doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .194.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 23 games this season, he has homered (23.2%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).

Muncy has driven in a run in 42 games this season (42.4%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 51.5% of his games this season (51 of 99), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 50 .211 AVG .177 .364 OBP .296 .482 SLG .451 17 XBH 20 14 HR 14 31 RBI 45 50/37 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings