The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .247.

In 39 of 90 games this year (43.3%) Heyward has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.8%).

In 12.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (21.1%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (7.8%).

In 35 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .241 AVG .252 .331 OBP .348 .491 SLG .426 15 XBH 12 7 HR 4 16 RBI 13 27/15 K/BB 23/16 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings