Jason Heyward vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .247.
- In 39 of 90 games this year (43.3%) Heyward has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.8%).
- In 12.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (21.1%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (7.8%).
- In 35 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.241
|AVG
|.252
|.331
|OBP
|.348
|.491
|SLG
|.426
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|27/15
|K/BB
|23/16
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went nine innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 38th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
