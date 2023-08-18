James Outman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .255 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- In 60 of 111 games this season (54.1%) Outman has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).
- In 9.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this year (26.1%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.262
|AVG
|.249
|.365
|OBP
|.349
|.411
|SLG
|.449
|13
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|23
|63/22
|K/BB
|67/26
|10
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Alcantara (5-10) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 158 1/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went nine innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 38th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.