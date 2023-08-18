The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .255 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

In 60 of 111 games this season (54.1%) Outman has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).

In 9.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (26.1%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .262 AVG .249 .365 OBP .349 .411 SLG .449 13 XBH 18 5 HR 9 28 RBI 23 63/22 K/BB 67/26 10 SB 4

