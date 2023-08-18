Jake Marisnick is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Sandy Alcantara and the Miami MarlinsAugust 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 18, when he went 1-for-1 against the Orioles.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is hitting .237 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.

Marisnick has had a hit in 15 of 33 games this year (45.5%), including multiple hits three times (9.1%).

In 33 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Marisnick has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (21.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 4 .000 AVG .400 .000 OBP .500 .000 SLG .400 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0

