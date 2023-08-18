Jake Marisnick is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Sandy Alcantara and the Miami MarlinsAugust 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 18, when he went 1-for-1 against the Orioles.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick is hitting .237 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
  • Marisnick has had a hit in 15 of 33 games this year (45.5%), including multiple hits three times (9.1%).
  • In 33 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Marisnick has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (21.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 4
.000 AVG .400
.000 OBP .500
.000 SLG .400
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw nine innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 38th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
