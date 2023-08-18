Jake Marisnick vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Marisnick is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Sandy Alcantara and the Miami MarlinsAugust 18 at 10:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 18, when he went 1-for-1 against the Orioles.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is hitting .237 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
- Marisnick has had a hit in 15 of 33 games this year (45.5%), including multiple hits three times (9.1%).
- In 33 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Marisnick has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (21.2%), including one multi-run game.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.400
|.000
|OBP
|.500
|.000
|SLG
|.400
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw nine innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 38th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
