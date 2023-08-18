Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.418), slugging percentage (.587) and total hits (162) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 92 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 50 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Freeman has picked up an RBI in 51 games this year (42.5%), with more than one RBI in 19 of those games (15.8%).
  • In 61.7% of his games this season (74 of 120), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 59
.331 AVG .349
.399 OBP .438
.550 SLG .626
33 XBH 37
10 HR 13
37 RBI 47
46/27 K/BB 45/30
10 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
  • The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Alcantara (5-10) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 158 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw nine innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 26th in WHIP (1.181), and 48th in K/9 (7.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.