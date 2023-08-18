Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Sandy Alcantara

SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.418), slugging percentage (.587) and total hits (162) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 92 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 50 times.

He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 51 games this year (42.5%), with more than one RBI in 19 of those games (15.8%).

In 61.7% of his games this season (74 of 120), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .331 AVG .349 .399 OBP .438 .550 SLG .626 33 XBH 37 10 HR 13 37 RBI 47 46/27 K/BB 45/30 10 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings