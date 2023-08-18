Freddie Freeman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 18 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.418), slugging percentage (.587) and total hits (162) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 92 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 50 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 51 games this year (42.5%), with more than one RBI in 19 of those games (15.8%).
- In 61.7% of his games this season (74 of 120), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.331
|AVG
|.349
|.399
|OBP
|.438
|.550
|SLG
|.626
|33
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|47
|46/27
|K/BB
|45/30
|10
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will send Alcantara (5-10) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw nine innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 26th in WHIP (1.181), and 48th in K/9 (7.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.