The Los Angeles Dodgers clash with the Miami Marlins (63-59) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, including a matchup of two of MLB's most consistent hitters. Freddie Freeman is at .340 (second in league) for the Dodgers, and Luis Arraez is first at .361 for the Marlins.

The Dodgers will look to Tony Gonsolin (8-4) versus the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (5-10).

Dodgers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (8-4, 4.24 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (5-10, 4.15 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin (8-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 4.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .215.

He has four quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara (5-10) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 158 1/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed nine innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.

Alcantara is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the year in this outing.

Alcantara will try to extend a 22-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per outing).

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 26th in WHIP (1.181), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

